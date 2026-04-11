Haley Joel Osment, Britt Lower to receive honors at 32nd San Luis Obispo International Film Festival

Actor Haley Joel Osment, recently seen in "Happy Gilmore 2," and an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and two-time Actor Award nominee, will receive the Craft in Focus Award at this year's San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (SLOIFF).

His latest project, "How to Date Again," will make its world premiere at the festival. The film was shot primarily in San Luis Obispo County.

Osment’s past work includes "The Sixth Sense" and the Peacock series "Poker Face," where he appeared alongside Natasha Lyonne, Patti Harrison, and Simon Helberg. His stage credits include "American Buffalo," "Red," and "Coleslaw."

Osment will be presented with the SLOIFF award on Saturday, April 25.

On Sunday, April 26, actor, artist and filmmaker Britt Lower will also receive a Craft in Focus Award.

Her new film, "Sender," will screen at SLOIFF following its debut at SXSW 2026.

The Spotlight Presentation: Craft in Focus Award is a new addition to the film festival this year, celebrating "standout talent from the festival program through in-depth conversations exploring their past and current work, creative journeys, and perspectives on filmmaking," according to festival organizers.

Lower is known for her role as "Helly" in the Apple TV series "Severance." She also stars in the upcoming Netflix series "I Will Find You."

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival will take place Thursday, April 23, through Tuesday, April 28.

This year, the festival is adding new categories, including Episodics and a special award for Best Genre/Horror Film.

For more information about festival events and passes, visit the SLO Film Festival website.

