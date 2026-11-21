Mustang basketball is back in action, looking to keep the momentum going from last season.

“We beat probably the three most talented in the league in a row and so there was a lot of positive momentum going into the tournament and we played pretty well in the tournament game," said Mike DeGeorge, Cal Poly men's basketball head coach.

DeGeorge told KSBY News that the team has the best retention of any team in the country, bringing back key players.

One of those players is Hamad Mousa.

Mousa entered the transfer portal following his sophomore season, where he averaged 20 points per game.

In the NIL era, when players can be paid for their name, image and likeness a lot of money can be offered to a 6-foot-8 wing who was one of the nation’s top scorers, racking up at least $1.5 million in NIL offers.

But some things you can’t buy.

“What made me want to come back is my teammates, my coaches, like how my teammates most of them came back and we all think about how this year we can really do a lot of big things and make it far," Mousa said.

“Says a lot that he was willing to turn down a lot of money on the portal to come back and then two is the group just really likes each other and as we started to get more and more guys back they were excited about returning and playing with each other again," DeGeorge said. "So, I think all of that helps with retention.”

As for this season, the Mustangs have unfinished business, after being eliminated in the first round last season.

“I hope to accomplish to win the big west championship of course that’s number one, and just play as a team and play with my friends," Mousa said.

Their next game is Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Mott Athletics Center.