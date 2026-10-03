Heat wave prompts outdoor safety reminders from San Luis Obispo fire officials

A heat wave moving into the Central Coast is bringing higher temperatures and a greater risk of heat-related illness, prompting local fire officials to remind residents to take precautions before temperatures peak.

KSBY News spoke with residents and emergency officials on Friday about how they are preparing for the hotter weather.

See Canyon resident Joe Barget said he regularly hikes on Cerro San Luis Trail and plans to continue his routine during the heat wave.

Barget said the main adjustment he makes during hot weather is drinking more water.

San Luis Obispo resident Derek Inman said he also takes steps to stay hydrated.

“Lots of electrolytes, so I don’t cramp up,” Inman said.

Joe Little, emergency manager with the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, said staying hydrated is one of the most important ways to avoid heat-related illness as temperatures rise above average.

Little also urged people to consider when they spend time outdoors.

“If you’re going to go out, go out early — do those early hikes. No late afternoon hikes, it’s not worth it,” Little said.

Little said rising temperatures make it especially important for people to know their limits. He added that periods of intense heat can sometimes lead to an increase in emergency calls.

“The temperatures are going to get real hot, and it definitely can lead to some heat stress and illness,” Inman said.

Little said warning signs of heat-related illness to look out for can include dizziness, slurred speech and nausea.

He also recommends using the buddy system when working or exercising outside.

“If you’re working out in your yard or doing a strenuous outdoor activity, do not do it by yourself, have someone with you,” Little said.

Despite the heat, Inman said he plans to remain active and has his own strategy for cooling off afterward.

“I’m going to do some more running, some more trails, and maybe surf afterwards to cool down,” Inman said.