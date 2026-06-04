High Street Deli opening third location with a new twist

The popular long time San Luis Obispo sandwich shop, High Street Deli, is adding a new location, bringing cocktails and distillery beverages along with the addition of their new bar, Drink Green Bottle.

The new location is set to blend customers’ favorite sandwiches, smash burgers, house cut fries with the new bar along with its new slogan: “ A bar for all. No velvet rope.”

According to their website, this new place is set to bring everyone in the community to one place.

The Green Bottle can be found, 3427 Roberto Ct Unit 130,San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.

High Street Market and Deli opened back in 1927 with its first location on High Street in San Luis Obispo and a few years ago they opened a location in Los Osos.

No opening date has been announced for their new shop in San Luis Obispo but KSBY did speak with the owner who told us a soft opening could happen next month.