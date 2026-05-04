Higuera Complete Streets Project construction set to begin this summer

Seventy years to the month after the League of American Bicyclists designated May as National Bike Month, the City of San Luis Obispo's City Council is preparing to adopt a comprehensive traffic safety plan aimed at improving safety for cyclists.

"We're seeing a lot of our really severe crashes involve people that aren't in a car," said Luke Schwartz, San Luis Obispo's Transportation Manager. "They're walking, they're biking, in some cases they're distracted or unhoused and in the street in a weird spot."

In February, the city council approved the City's Active Transportation Committee "Complete Streets Project," which authorized the team to solicit construction bids.

"My dad bikes a lot. You know, I think of him when I see someone drive by super fast by a biker, and I just want it to be safe for everyone," said Jake Franklin, a Cuesta College student. "I think a lot of drivers in San Luis Obispo don't pay a lot of attention. Just driving in my own car, I feel like it can be kind of bad."

Part of the plan involves reducing lanes on South Higuera Street between Bridge Street and Margarita Avenue.

"I won't ride a bike in this town anymore," said Steven Wick, co-owner of Euphoria and Zen Shak on Higuera. He feels that more bike lanes will be counterproductive, pointing out that the majority of shoppers at his establishments arrive in a car.

"From our experience, when bikers come downtown, they're not coming downtown to shop, so I feel like the best thing that can happen for bikers is like a thoroughfare," Wick said.

Those in support or opposition will have an opportunity at the upcoming city council meeting to provide feedback on the "Vision Zero Action Plan" before the mayor and city council vote to adopt the initiative on May 19.

"That is our blueprint for how we make it safer to get around town," Schwarz said.

The plan will include safer bike lanes with flexible pylons between the lanes and where vehicles drive, as well as new traffic signals.

Other design elements include:



Improved pedestrian crossings and accessibility, including 74 curb ramps and 45 upgraded or new crosswalks

Improved pavement quality and refreshed striping for all road users

New center turn lanes and upgraded traffic signals for motor vehicles

Protected bike lanes and other bicycle enhancements

Improved access to transit stops

Neighborhood greenway connections to Hawthorne Elementary School and Broad Street

Project Timeline:



Complete permitting, retain construction contractor: Spring 2026

Begin construction: Summer 2026

Learn more about SLO City's Complete Street Project at this link: https://www.slocity.org/government/department-directory/public-works/programs-and-services/transportation-planning-and-engineering/higuera-complete-streets-project

According to the city's website, you can still provide feedback or ask questions via email: traffic@slocity.

