Housing development in San Luis Obispo faces community pushback

Plans for a new housing complex in San Luis Obispo could be moving forward after roughly a year of delays, but some neighbors are pushing back.

The proposed development at 2932 Augusta Street would include a three-story building with 28 units and two affordable housing accessory dwelling units, for a total of 30 units.

Craig Wells, a resident of the nearby Judson Terrace Senior Living Community, is among those speaking out against the project.

"I just think it's a big mistake," Wells said.

Residents say the area around Augusta Street is already heavily congested. In addition to Judson Terrace Senior Housing, the street is also home to an acute care facility. Neighbors say increased traffic could delay emergency response times.

"It's just too much for this block. This area is already high traffic," Wells said.

Opponents also point to Sinsheimer Elementary School, located just down the block.

"The children do walk to and from school, and that is a safety problem for us," said Louise Justice, a more than 25-year Judson Terrace resident.

Parking is another concern. The development would bring 30 units but only 14 additional parking spaces. Robert Ivers, a Morro Bay resident who says he visits the area regularly for work, says street parking is already scarce.

"I can't see it happening because every time I come here, I can't find parking anywhere. I've got to park way down the road or up there by the school," Ivers said.

The plan also calls for the removal of 27 trees. City officials say a replanting plan is in place, though specific replacement ratios have not yet been confirmed.

The developer was contacted for comment but had not responded as of publication.

San Luis Obispo Community Development Director Timothea Tway said that because the project includes affordable housing units, the developer is permitted to build more units than would otherwise be allowed.

She also noted that several state housing laws apply to this project and dictate how the city can ultimately decide on the development.

Tway said the Architectural Review Commission (ARC) will review the project and make a recommendation before a final decision is made.

The project is scheduled to go before the ARC on Oct. 5.

Tway is encouraging community members to reach out with their input. She says anyone can provide public comment in person at the Oct. 5 meeting, or email public comments about the project to the commission’s staff liaison, Mallory Patino, at mpatino@slocity.org.