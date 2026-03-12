It's going to be hot this week. Here are some tips to keep cool

Above-normal temperatures for this time of year have prompted a heat advisory for the Central Coast.

Scott Jalbert, Director of the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services, says the timing is unusual.

"It is uncommon to see a heat advisory this early in the season, especially for temperatures that we're going to see," Jalbert said.

Many San Luis Obispo residents say they do not have air conditioning, which makes the heat especially challenging.

Courtney Cable, a San Luis Obispo resident, says her older home offers little relief.

"My home was built in 1937, and it almost doesn't even have insulation," Cable said.

For those who do have air conditioning, cost can be a barrier to using it.

"We tend to hold off turning it on until necessary," said Patrick Lee.

Jalbert says there are creative ways to keep your home cool without relying on air conditioning.

"Covering your windows with shades during the sunny parts of the day, opening up all the windows in the morning before it starts to get warm," Jalbert said.

Some community members have purchased portable air conditioning units to cope with the heat. A manager at the Home Depot on Los Osos Valley Road told KSBY News that the store has had to pull down overstock to meet demand.

Jalbert says hydration is the single most important factor during periods of high heat.

"Staying hydrated. Try to stay out of the hot areas whenever possible. And if you don't have a place to go where there is AC, there are resources such as the library, you can go there and stay cool or other places that have air conditioning," Jalbert said.

Check out these additional tips from KSBY Meteorologist Jim Castillo. Click here for his full forecast.

