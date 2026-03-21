'It's pretty bad': Allergy season is in full swing here on the Central Coast

Spring has sprung, and along the Bob Jones Trail, some visitors say their allergies are already acting up.

“I’m the kind of person that gets a runny nose, and my eyes get watery; it's pretty bad,” said Aidan Maher, who is visiting from Los Angeles.

Not everyone is feeling the same impact, though. Ken Bych, a San Luis Obispo resident, says allergies don't affect him.

“I'm very blessed,” he said with a smile.

Isabelle Torres, also visiting from Los Angeles, said, “I'm pretty lucky, but my dad has them. I was fortunate enough not to receive any of those genetics.”

To understand what’s driving these early allergy symptoms, KSBY News stopped by the Office of Dr. Zach Vandegriend, an ear, nose, and throat physician with Dignity Health.

“Pollens are a big one, and those are the predominant thing that you would get in terms of seasonal changes,” Dr. Vandegriend explained.

With unseasonably warm temperatures this spring, the question on many minds was whether allergies are hitting people earlier than usual. Vandegriend noted that the answer depends on the weather pattern; early rain followed by dry spells can bring pollen out at different times, and people react to different allergens in different ways.

“There are a few things you can do to reduce allergy symptoms, including over-the-counter allergy medicine, reducing exposure to allergens, or seeing your doctor if problems continue,” Vandegriend advised.

