Key witnesses take the stand in SLO County election fraud trial

Former Arroyo Grande mayoral candidate Gaea Powell's election fraud trial continued Tuesday with a second day of witness testimony in San Luis Obispo.

Powell was charged in June 2025 with eight felonies and one misdemeanor, including voter registration fraud, filing a false declaration of candidacy, and perjury.

Prosecutors say she lied about where she lived in order to run for Arroyo Grande mayor in 2022 and 2024, using an address that was not hers to vote and run for office. Powell has pleaded not guilty and is representing herself.

Opening statements in the case took place Friday. Judge Timothy Covello is presiding.

The first witness Tuesday was Dr. David Marquis, who owned the condo on James Way in Arroyo Grande that Powell listed in her candidacy and voter registration papers.

Marquis testified that he stayed at the condo three to four days a week and had a verbal agreement with Powell allowing her to use the space when he was not there.

Marquis said Powell did not pay rent and that there was no formal contract outlining their arrangement. He also testified that he never saw Powell when he was at the condo and that, besides a single box and some campaign signs in the garage, there were no signs she was staying there.

Marquis said he was aware of Powell's mayoral campaigns and that she was using his address. He testified that Powell had shown him an email from the city of Arroyo Grande stating she did not have to live at the James Way address to use it when running for mayor.

During cross-examination, the prosecution raised several objections. At one point, Judge Covello reminded Powell:

"You are not testifying, you are cross-examining a witness."

Shortly after, the judge asked:

"Mrs. Powell, did you hear what I just told you?"

Following Marquis' testimony, a digital forensics lab manager with the Central Coast Cyber Forensics Lab took the stand. He testified that he carried out thorough extractions on Powell's two phones.

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano was then called to testify, answering questions from the prosecution about voter documents where Powell listed Marquis' address as her own.

Cano is expected to continue her testimony Wednesday afternoon.