La Botana 805 Tacos opened its doors on Sunday for a fundraiser to help David Bennett's family, the teen who was found dead in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, November 19.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Mexican restaurant sold taco plates with rice, beans and a drink. The business said 100% of the sales will be donated to David's family.

The 16-year-old autistic and nonverbal teen went missing on Wednesday, November 18, during the afternoon after authorities said he ran out of his classroom and went up a hill behind San Luis Obispo High School. That marked the beginning of a 21-hour-long search and rescue mission.

Police, Search and Rescue teams, and resources from across California worked through the overnight hours during a severe storm to find David.

Then, on Thursday, November 19, a California Highway Patrol helicopter found him unresponsive on a hillside near Cal Poly. Now, a family and community are mourning his death.

You can find the full timeline of David's disappearance here.