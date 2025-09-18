Laguna Lake dog park to close temporarily for repairs

Nearly four months after its grand unveiling, the Laguna Lake dog park in San Luis Obispo is set to close once again.

San Luis Obispo's Director of Parks and Recreation, Greg Avakian, told KSBY this closure will allow contractors to make some much-needed repairs to the gates.

There are a total of 12 gates in the dog park, all of which have ADA accessible handles and closing mechanisms. According to Avakian, in the first 100 days, the City realized that the gate hinges would quickly wear out due to the amount of use they get.

The closure is expected to last from Sept. 29 through

October 1st. This brief window of time will allow contractors to add a stronger hinge mechanism to the gates.

