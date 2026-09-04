Live Oak Music Festival on hold as organizers navigate financial hurdles

Live Oak Music Festival will not return in 2027, KCBX Public Radio announced Wednesday, leaving fans of the nearly four-decade-old Central Coast tradition without the event for at least a year.

KCBX President and General Manager Chris McBride said a combination of financial pressures drove the decision.

"Festivals everywhere are struggling, and we're among that group," McBride said. "Costs are up, and attendance has been down for a number of years."

McBride also pointed to a $420,000 budget gap following a congressional vote to defund the Corporation for Public Broadcasting as a contributing factor.

"We want to make sure that the station itself is stable, financially and operationally," McBride said.

The festival began in 1989 as a one-day concert at Biddle Park in Arroyo Grande. It later grew into a three-day event at El Chorro Regional Park in San Luis Obispo, drawing thousands of attendees each day.

For many families, the festival became an annual tradition. Lilah Nichols, an Arroyo Grande resident who first attended in 2018 at age 8, said she has gone nearly every year since.

"It's always really fun to go, and I always bring a couple of my friends from school. But then, I also have my Live Oak friends that I really only see there," Nichols said.

Her father, Adam Nichols, said the festival offered more than just music.

"What I love about Live Oak is the vibe and the community," Adam Nichols said.

He said the event also introduced him to new music and gave his young children a safe space to explore. The family said they were disappointed to learn the 2027 festival was canceled.

"I was sad, all of my friends were sad, because I've brought them over the years," Lilah Nichols said.

Despite the cancellation, McBride said KCBX is exploring a possible return of Live Oak Music Festival as early as 2028 in a more sustainable format.

"It might not include camping, or maybe the number of days may change, or the locations may change," McBride said.

McBride said any future version of the event will remain centered on music, family, and community.

If you are interested in helping inform what Live Oak Music Festival looks like moving forward, you can fill out this survey.

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