Local couple opens new ice cream shop in San Luis Obispo

There's a new place to grab a scoop of ice cream in San Luis Obispo this summer.

Little Spoon Creamery opened its doors on July 11 in the SLO Public Market off of Higuera Street.

The Central Coast-based shop offers an array of small-batch ice cream flavors, and they are all created by co-owner and longtime ice cream producer Kara Barker.

Barker runs the shop alongside her partner Lee Ibarra. The couple says ice cream was a significant point of connection when they first started dating in 2017.

"It was a simple way to get out and connect and spend time together," said Ibarra, "From there, the passion has grown."

Barker began making ice cream in 2018, and since then, she has worked for multiple local ice cream shops, including Negranti Creamery in San Luis Obispo and Central Coast Creamery in Paso Robles.

She also made the ice cream served at The Perfect Scoop, which is the business that formerly occupied Little Spoon Creamery's space in the SLO Public Market.

Ibarra and Barker took the chance to take over the facility after the owner of The Perfect Scoop retired.

"When we had the opportunity to open this shop, we just knew the timing was right," Ibarra said.

KSBY News Little Spoon Creamery serving a variety of small-batch ice cream flavors, from Rocky Road and Espresso Chip to Cookies & Cream and Churro.

Since deciding to open Little Spoon, Ibarra and Barker say they have not only focused on developing a high-quality product, but are also working to create a space that is experience-driven and serves the community.

Ibarra explained, "It's honestly about that experience—sharing that little spoon. Whether it's your first ice cream, a date, a memory, or just honestly celebrating a good day."

Barker went on to say, "It's been really incredible to be in the community as much as we are. Realistically, for me, I was producing in a room by myself for almost 10 years, so it's really been wonderful to see the faces that actually enjoy the product."

The owners are currently looking forward to potentially collaborating with their neighboring businesses on new flavor combinations.

They also hope to eventually make all of their ice cream in-house at the SLO Public Market, with a window where customers can get a sneak peek at the churning process.

Little Spoon Creamery is open Tuesday through Thursday from 1 to 7:30 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.