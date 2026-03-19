San Luis Obispo engineering company partners with Wish for Wheels to build bikes for local kids

Trust Automation in San Luis Obispo partnered with Wish for Wheels to build and distribute 54 bikes to local children.

On Wednesday morning, Trust Automation employees assembled all of the bikes. The bikes, along with helmets, were then distributed to kids at Hawthorne Elementary.

Wish for Wheels has organized many similar events to fulfill its mission of providing 2nd graders in Title I schools across the nation with bicycles.

Team Lead at Wish for Wheels, Jerry Farmer, said, “A bike can be the one thing that changes kids' trajectory in life, gets them in school more, gets them riding bikes with friends more, developing friendships and starting a healthy lifestyle."

Together with Trust Automation, they were able to highlight the power of teamwork and giving back to the community

Trust Automation is a locally owned and operated engineering company in San Luis Obispo. The founders, Ty and Trudie Safreno, are known for their philanthropy in the community.