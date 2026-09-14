Local fashion show in San Luis Obispo benefits local organizations

Quota International of Morro Bay Charitable Foundation held a fashion show on Sunday afternoon at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo.

The organization says it's dedicated to empowering women and children through community service.

Organizers say the fashion show is their biggest fundraiser of the year and has been taking place for over two decades.

KSBY Daybreak meteorologist Vivian Rennie emceed the fashion show.

According to organizers, they aimed to raise $10,000. The proceeds from the event will benefit local organizations.