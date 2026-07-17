Local health officials say Cyclospora activity remains low as CDC identifies source of outbreak

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 1,644 people across the country have confirmed illnesses linked to a recent Cyclospora outbreak.

“It’s transmitted through human feces and it’s found on produce and in water,” said Dr. Rachel May, Med Stop Urgent Care owner.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, California has only seen 40 cases total so far this year.

"Luckily, the Cyclosporiasis outbreak hasn’t been having a lot of activity in California. It’s been more so affecting states in the east and the Midwest," said Olivia Montiano, San Luis Obispo County Public Health information officer.

The affected states include Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.

“There have been at least one or two cases in SLO County and at least one case that I know of recently, but it was from someone who had traveled to the Midwest," Dr. May said.

“Cyclosporiasis is an illness we see in California and in SLO County, but it’s not above normal thresholds this year. In fact, so far this year, it’s been less than what we saw this time last year,” Montiano added.

The CDC has traced the source of the illnesses to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in the affected states. The lettuce reportedly came from Mexico.

The supplier, California-based Taylor Fresh Foods, told KSBY News in a statement that "Taylor Farms de Mexico is voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market. While the FDA traceback is indicating a specific independent farm, which represents less than 1% of the U.S.’s iceberg lettuce supply, as the potential source of the outbreak, we have removed all iceberg lettuce from the region indefinitely. No other Taylor Fresh Foods products across the country are impacted. No Taylor Farms branded salad kits contain iceberg lettuce.”

Dr. May said that symptoms of a Cyclospora infection can last for weeks but can be treated with antibiotics.

“The symptoms typically are diarrhea, watery diarrhea, often explosive. Sometimes you also get nausea, bloating, low-grade fevers,” May said.

She added that washing your produce doesn’t completely eliminate the parasite, but it can help. She said people who are concerned about getting sick can avoid fresh produce or fully cook it in order to kill the parasite.

