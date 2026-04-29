Local voters attend candidate forum ahead of June election

A candidate forum was held in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, where community members had the opportunity to get some more clarity on how they might vote in the June 2 election.

Two sessions were held. One in the morning for the San Luis Obispo Supervisor District 4 race, followed by another in the afternoon for District 2.

Democrat Jimmy Paulding and Republican Adam Verdin are both running for the District 4 seat.

Community members had the chance to meet them at Tuesday's forum and ask questions about how they plan to represent the district.

“I think the biggest thing that I would take away today is that, despite each individual being on opposing sides in terms of their political affiliation, they want to accomplish the same things, said San Luis Obispo resident Ryan Blevins, "And that's pretty much making this community an even better place than it already is."

The event was hosted by the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce at The Pavilion at SLO Ranch.

Another District 4 candidate forum is set to take place on Wednesday, April 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande.

It will be hosted by the League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County in partnership with area Rotary Clubs.

No registration is required. The event will also be live-streamed on slo-span.org.