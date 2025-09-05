San Luis Obispo approves first cannabis-delivery storefront

Last year, the San Luis Obispo City Council passed an amendment to allow local cannabis stores to provide delivery services if they applied for a change to their conditional use permit.

"We got our conditional use permit amendment approved at our last, at the last Planning Commission hearing, which means that we can now do delivery," said Megan Souza, the owner of Megan's Organic Market.

Community members had mixed reactions.

"That's cool for people to use it," said Ava Legeir, who lives in San Luis Obispo. "I don't really, but I know people who do and they'll be definitely happy about that."

"If it's available, yeah, let them deliver it," said Dave Jones, also of San Luis Obispo.

"Obviously, people use it for recreational use, but think of the, say, like, you could be considered, you know, driving under the influence if you are using the recreational marijuana," said Joshua Naze, who's lived in San Luis Obispo his whole life.

Souza says there will be safety regulations, both for customers and her drivers.

"You have to present your ID when you receive the cannabis, so we can't, like, leave it at the door. And you don't have to be worried that your, you know, your teenager is going to, like, get your credit card and order weed while you're not home or something. It's similar to buying alcohol or cigarettes, and that you have to be carded. When it comes to the safety of our staff, we have things such as camara going in the car at all times," Souza said.

Other safety regulations required by the state include having unmarked delivery cars.

Deliveries will also have to be loaded in a secure area and cannot be delivered to schools, daycares or publicly-owned land.

"Previously, in order for a customer within the City of San Luis Obispo to receive cannabis goods by delivery, they'd have to look outside of city limits," said Ivana Gomez, the City of San Luis Obispo cannabis business coordinator. "So this is really, like an important accessibility option for folks who are homebound that need cannabis for medicine."

She adds that they will be able to deliver across San Luis Obispo County.

Souza says she expects to have delivery up and running in two to three weeks.