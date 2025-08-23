Mission Prep alum Dylan Beavers makes MLB debut for Baltimore Orioles

On August 16, Paso Robles native and former Mission Prep standout Dylan Beavers was called up from Triple-A, making his Major League Baseball debut against the Houston Astros.

“It's a dream come true, so there's no way we could miss it, especially knowing all the hard work he's put in and the time he's put into this game," his longtime coach, Mike Murphy with MMElite, said over a Zoom call outside of Camden Yards alongside Dylan's father, Scott.

His family is in Baltimore now, following Beavers on his debut tour as a major league ball player with the Baltimore Orioles. They were able to see his first hit in his first game. It was a double to right field in the ninth inning in a tied game.

“We've seen that swing quite a few times," his father said. "Obviously, in that situation, it was nice. Been a lot of, we made it. Now we're here and here we are experiencing it and I can't be happier for him, man. He deserves it.”

Longtime Mission Prep staff like Stephanie Buresh and John Krossa were teaching when Beavers attended the school. They say his success is no surprise.

“When we heard that he got called up, there was this text message chain that went out to all the faculty and staff, and I'm like, my gosh, Dylan is going to be playing and everybody was watching and we're just super, super proud of him," Buresh said.

“He's pretty special," Krossa added.

Beavers was taken by the Orioles in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft, sharing the moment with another first-round pick out of San Luis Obispo County, Cal Poly’s Brooks Lee, who played at San Luis Obispo High School.

“It's great for everyone in baseball in our area," Murphy said of both of them having success at the same time. "I think all the kids have a little jolt in our step right now.”

Beavers is the first player out of Mission Prep to make the jump to the major leagues and one of only a few to go professional in any sport. He was called up from the Triple-A Norfolk Tides where he was batting .304. He earned his first homerun Thursday night against the Astros.