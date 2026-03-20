Mission San Luis Obispo docents seek new tour guides to join team

Docents at Mission San Luis Obispo are looking for new members to join their team of 50 tour guides.

The group is hosting an orientation at the mission this Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon to help draw in new members.

Guests can expect to learn more about the mission and the responsibilities and perks that come with being a docent.

"I just really love the people. It's a great group of people. And if you love local history and you love to share about it and you love to talk, we're your group," said Mission San Luis Obispo docent president Maureen O'Hearn.

Every day, mission docents lead free tours at 1:15 p.m.

From April through September, additional tours are offered at 11 a.m.