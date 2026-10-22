More than 100 local workers join statewide strike as contract talks stall

Thousands of California state workers participated in a one-day strike Wednesday, including more than 100 employees in San Luis Obispo County, as labor union SEIU Local 1000 pushes Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration to return to the bargaining table over a new contract.

Dozens of workers gathered outside the Caltrans building on South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo, carrying signs and chanting in support of improved working conditions and benefits.

"We wanted to show our solidarity, our union strength, to let them know that we could shut down a lot of departments," said Tammy Rodriguez, president of SEIU Local 1000 DLC 726.

Rodriguez described the walkout as a historic moment for SEIU Local 1000, which represents nearly 100,000 state employees across California.

Workers from several state agencies participated in the local demonstration, including employees from Caltrans, the California Department of Motor Vehicles and other departments.

The union says it is seeking better pay, more affordable health care and greater flexibility for employees to work remotely. The strike comes after the union's contract with the state expired in June.

"We all voted to be here, and we're showing up, doing our part, and saying, 'Hey, I'm willing to forgo several hours of my pay to make my voice heard,'" said Nancy Bolding, an employee with the Department of Industrial Relations.

Marshall Travis, a Caltrans information technology associate, said workers want state leaders to resume negotiations.

"We would like to see the state come back to the bargaining table," Travis said.

Karina Nano, a food service technician at the Department of State Hospitals-Atascadero, echoed those concerns.

"Hopefully the administration of Gavin Newsom can bargain in good faith," Nano said.

KSBY reached out to the governor's office for comment but had not received a response by Wednesday evening.

In a statement, the California Department of Human Resources, which oversees labor negotiations with state employees, said it remains committed to reaching an agreement and is focused on securing what it described as a "fair and responsible agreement."

With tens of thousands of union members statewide eligible to strike, there were some concerns about potential disruptions to government services. However, the impact in San Luis Obispo appeared limited.

Residents visiting the DMV on Wednesday said they experienced little to no delays.

"It was not nearly as packed as it usually is, so I got right in and got right out," said San Luis Obispo resident EJ Bruno.

Grover Beach resident Robert Kranig said his experience was similarly smooth.

"There were less people in there today, so it was very nice," Kranig said.

A Central Coast Caltrans representative also told KSBY that the strike did not cause any local disruptions.

Union members say Wednesday's demonstration was intended to send a message that workers are prepared to take further action if negotiations remain stalled.