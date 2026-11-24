San Luis Obispo officials are urging residents in parts of the city not to drink their tap water as crews investigate possible tampering at a city water storage tank.

More than 500 homes in the Patricia Drive area are under a do-not-drink notice after an alarm went off at a city water storage tank around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to San Luis Obispo Public Works and Utilities Department Director Aaron Floyd.

Floyd said a water distribution officer responded to the tank and discovered two locks were unlocked.

“Upon arrival, the water distribution officer found that two of the locks were unlocked at the time,” Floyd said.

The worker then found the tank’s hatch open, raising concerns that someone may have gotten inside and potentially tampered with the water.

The city issued the do-not-drink notice around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Floyd said there is currently no evidence confirming criminal activity, but the San Luis Obispo Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

“At this point, there isn’t anything that substantiates that there was any criminal activity, but the police department is helping us look into this as we obviously want to make sure the water system is safe and secure for the community,” Floyd said.

City crews have since drained the tank and flushed nearby water lines while testing continues.

Residents in the affected area are being told not to use tap water for drinking, cooking, brushing their teeth or washing dishes. Instead, they should use bottled water until the city confirms the tap water is safe.

Floyd said the process could take about 72 hours, though there is no definitive timeline for when the notice will be lifted.

For some residents, the notice comes at a difficult time, with Thanksgiving just days away.

Longtime San Luis Obispo resident Carolyn Eicher said she was shocked when she learned about the notice.

“It was pretty shocking... This was the first time I’ve experienced this,” Eicher said.

Resident Debbie Blazquez said the notice has forced her to change where she plans to prepare her Thanksgiving meal.

“I’m making Thanksgiving and I’m gonna probably do most of my cooking now at my son’s house because he lives in an area that’s not affected,” Blazquez said.

Eicher said she feels fortunate she won't be hosting this year.

“Luckily, tomorrow we’re actually going out of town, so I feel really grateful that we’re not hosting people,” she said.

The city is providing free bottled water at Bishop’s Peak Elementary School for affected residents.

Adam Nixon said he appreciates how the city has responded.

“I mean, it’s unfortunate, but I’m super thankful that we live in a city where people are on top of it and we can pick up free water,” Nixon said.

The city said it sent alerts through reverse 911 and AlertSLO, posted information on social media and sent crews door-to-door around 5:30 a.m. Monday to notify residents.

For a list of affected addresses, you can click here.