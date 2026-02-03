Motivational speaker 'Retro Bill' talks to students at San Luis Obispo High School

Students at San Luis Obispo High School received a special visit on Monday from Retro Bill, a motivational speaker with an unmistakable style and a message that encourages optimism and confidence.

At 2. p.m., students in grades 9 through 12 filed into the campus theater for an assembly hosted by Retro Bill.

KSBY spoke with the longtime motivational speaker after his presentation to learn more about how his journey began.

"When I was in school, I was bullied, I was teased, and there were times in my life when I just didn't feel like I fit in," Retro Bill responded. He told KSBY he always imagined becoming a motivational speaker one day, who could make a positive difference in the lives of kids facing similar challenges.

Retro Bill said he has been speaking at schools for 30 years now. He draws inspiration from real-life events and a wide array of props; for example, a lantern to preach the importance of not dulling your sparkle, and a TV remote to recommend "muting" hurtful comments from others.

When asked about the best part of his job, Retro Bill said, "The coolest thing is when, after a presentation, students, like they did here at SLO High today, come up and tell me, 'Thank you Retro Bill, you changed my life today,' 'Thank you, Retro Bill, I needed to hear your message.'"

Monday's assembly at San Luis Obispo High School was sponsored by California Central Coast Cops N' Kids.

Retro Bill said an officer from the San Luis Obispo Police Department was in attendance "to show kids that cops are your friends."

You can learn more about Retro Bill and his mission at retrobill.com.