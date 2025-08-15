Neighbors concerned about parking, traffic from proposed San Luis Obispo apartment building

From the hustle and bustle of Sinsheimer Park and Johnson Avenue to the limited parking along Augusta Street, San Luis Obispo resident Michelle Hall says the neighborhood can get congested.

“Parking's crazy," she said. "It's just jam-packed and then all these other apartment buildings, it just makes it more congested, I think, having this new complex come across."

Hall lives right across from 2932 Augusta Street, where a proposed 30-unit three-story multi-family complex with only 14 parking spots is making its way through city approvals; however, surrounding residents are worried that if approved, it’ll do more harm than good.

“As it is right now, the parking is pretty sparse. As you can tell, everybody's parked up and these are people who work here and also live in the apartments up there," Hall added.

One of the complexes next to the proposed building is the low-income senior housing complex Judson Terrace Homes, where some residents are worried about the stresses of potentially dozens more cars taking up space on the street.

“Most of us are all retired and stuff now. It's hard sometimes," said one of the residents. "Your groceries are a half mile down the street and it's just going to get worse."

The project also includes the removal of 27 trees with a re-planting plan, a 20% density bonus, with the project categorically exempt from environmental review.

“Maybe it'll be a good thing or maybe a bad thing. I don't know. Just have to see, I guess," the resident concluded.

Also on the same street are the San Luis Post Acute Center, which provides nursing care, as well as SLO City Fire Station 3, all of which rely on access through Augusta St. in the case of an emergency.

KSBY News reporter Dylan Foreman reached out to the owners and applicant listed on the building and even knocked on the door of the property but did not receive a response. An Architectural Review Commission public meeting was originally scheduled for Aug. 18 but it was canceled. The next meeting isn't until Sept. 8 but it is not known when the building will be discussed.