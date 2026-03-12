Neighbors make their voices heard on the Prado Interchange Project

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Neighbors in San Luis Obispo gathered Wednesday night to share their thoughts on the Prado Interchange Project.

The project has been in the works for several years. It aims to improve access to Highway 101 with an interchange between the Madonna Road and Los Osos Valley Road exits.

The City of San Luis Obispo hopes the project will reduce traffic while supporting local housing development and the economy in the area.

Heidi Breese is a lifelong resident of San Luis Obispo. She said it was important to make their voices heard to ensure the project was meeting the community's needs.

"This project is important to me for many reasons, but tonight I came out specifically to make sure that our bike community is being addressed for safe passage and commuting for all age groups," Breese said.

Ronald Matthews said he felt there was a hole in the city's current plan.

"The general plan is great. We need the Prado Road overpass. What the plan seems to be missing at this point is southbound off and on because that eliminates easy access from the normal traffic pattern in this area," Matthews said.

KSBY asked city officials at Wednesday night's meeting about why the project didn't include southbound off and on ramps. They said there are several reasons the plan does not include the ramps. Officials said the cost of the project would greatly increase and there is no property available to add southbound lanes.

