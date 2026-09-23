New apartment complex to bring 60 affordable units to San Luis Obispo with construction set for October

A new affordable housing development is moving forward in San Luis Obispo, with construction expected to begin in October.

Sendero Apartments will provide 60 units of rental housing to low-income and below households at 165 Cessna Court, just south of downtown San Luis Obispo. The development will feature a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units.

San Luis Obispo Housing Coordinator David Amini said the project is being built by C&C Development Company and is funded by a variety of sources, including state and federal low-income housing tax credits.

During a Sept. 15 City Council meeting, city leaders unanimously approved up to $15 million in tax-exempt bond financing for Sendero Apartments, avoiding any financial obligation for the city.

"Anytime we get an opportunity to support affordable housing, and building more of it, is a great opportunity," said San Luis Obispo City Council Member Michelle Shoresman.

John Mesick, who has lived in the Avila Ranch neighborhood adjacent to the project site for two years, said he welcomes the development.

"I think it's good for the area," Mesick said. "More housing, the better. We need housing around here."

Amini said the city has more than 350 units of affordable housing scheduled to be completed over the next five years.

"I think the more the merrier," Mesick said.