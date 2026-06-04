New business opening in downtown San Luis Obispo

Frankie's Garden Street Caffe is opening on Garden Street in San Luis Obispo, it will takeover the former location of SLO Delicious Bakery which closed back in November.

This will become the third coffee shop in the area. However, according to their website the business is bringing a twist of Italian flavor with not just coffee, but shakeratos.

Additionally they will also be serving sandwiches, curated meats, pastries and wine in the afternoons.

The inspiration comes from the sister restaurant La Locanda also on Garden Street which provides a wide range of handmade pastas and wines.

More details about the opening day can be found here.