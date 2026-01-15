New law allows adult sexual assault survivors expanded ability to take legal action

New year, new laws— that includes Assembly Bill 250.

The bill opens a two-year window for sexual assault victims who were previously unable to take legal action due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. Now, that time frame has extended from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2027.

On the Central Coast, this law is being well-received by organizations like Lumina Alliance, which work with victims of sexual assault and intimate partner violence.

Jennifer Adams, CEO Lumina Alliance, says these types of laws, which expand access, are important. Adult survivors who felt they've missed their chance to report their assault can now sue.

"Sexual assault has such a heavy impact as far as PTSD and trauma," said Adams, "Often victims are not able to talk about what happened to them immediately following an event.”

There is a catch when it comes to AB250; this law only allows survivors to sue in cases involving private individuals, organizations or institutions.

This new law does not apply to cases where a survivor is seeking legal action against public organizations, such as government agencies or police departments.

