New numbers show decrease in those experiencing homelessness in San Luis Obispo County

A new Point-in-Time count reveals the number of people experiencing homelessness in San Luis Obispo County, with new data challenging perceptions about where those individuals come from and new housing projects underway to address the need.

The new report shows that on any given night, 1,118 people are experiencing homelessness in the county.

The most recent Point-in-Time count, known as a "PIT," was conducted on January 26, 2026. The 2026 PIT Results report was presented to the San Luis Obispo City Council on Tuesday.

"Every two years, the count is basically a census of the number of people experiencing homelessness in each county," said Daisy Wiberg, the City of San Luis Obispo's Homelessness Response Manager. She broke down the numbers Wednesday at 40 Prado, the local shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

KSBY SLO City Homelessness Response Manager Daisy Wiberg spoke with KSBY Reporter Jessica Roe

One key takeaway from the report is that the largest age range among those experiencing homelessness is 35 to 60 years old.

"That's definitely the individuals that our teams are serving," Wiberg said.

There is a perception that many of these individuals migrated to the area from elsewhere, but the Point-in-Time count data does not support that.

"We do see, and the PIT count data supports this, most of the individuals experiencing homelessness in the City of SLO have been here in this county for over five years, or one to five years at minimum," Wiberg said.

The report also shows a five percent drop in overall unsheltered homelessness since the last Point-in-Time count in 2024, with a simultaneous three percent increase in sheltered homelessness compared to 2025.

Wiberg says part of that shift can be attributed to a growing system of care for unsheltered individuals, including new properties coming online in the area.

Navy veteran Ephraim Markham spoke about the progress he is making through a program at 40 Prado that teaches custodial leadership skills and is helping him obtain housing.

"This program's been great to me. It's allowing me to have a bed at night... It's also allowed me to develop my work skills experience for me," Markham said.

KSBY SLO Navy Veteran Ephriam Markham works at the 40 Prado Shelter

The Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo (CAPSLO) is set to open a new property called Welcome Home Village at Johnson Avenue and Bishop Street in just a few weeks.

KSBY This is the entrance of the Welcome Home Village CAPSLO project in the Sinsheimer Johnson neighborhood

Case manager Laura Polletti showed KSBY News how residents will enter and exit the property, which features units made from 3-D printers.

"This is our main entrance, for clients in interim and supportive housing and they will sign in and out and communicate with our lovely program staff," Polletti said.

KSBY Welcome Home Village is a CAPSLO Project made out of 3D printed tiny homes at Bishop and Johnson in the Sinsheimer neighorhood

A short distance to the west, two properties at Monterey Street and California Boulevard are under construction by the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo (HASLO). The Balay Ko on Monterey property on the corner is set to debut this fall.

HAPSLO Balay Ko on Monterey is a HAPSLO project opening in the fall of 2026 in SLO

The other, HASLO's Monterey Crossing property, which recently broke ground, is expected to be ready by 2028. Both properties have units set aside for those experiencing homelessness.

HAPSLO Monterey Crossing is a HAPSLO project opening in 2028 in SLO

Wiberg said the model of giving individuals their own space is making a meaningful difference.

"We really do see that that non-congregate model, where individuals have their own space, makes all the difference for someone to have a roof over their head when they've been out in the elements for a lot of years, is a really good starting point for them to make that transition out of homelessness," Wiberg said.

If you have a story idea you would like to send to KSBY Reporter Jessica Roe, you can reach her directly via email at jessica.roe@ksby.com.

