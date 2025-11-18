New thrift store opens in downtown San Luis Obispo at familiar location

Lumina Thrift opened Monday in downtown San Luis Obispo, offering secondhand items to support survivors of domestic and sexual violence. The store is operated by Lumina Alliance and staffed by the team behind The Hope Chest, the thrift store previously operated by Wilshire Health.

Located at 545 Higuera Street in Thrift Store Alley, the shop aims to create a steady income stream for the nonprofit’s shelters and transitional housing, especially as federal funding fluctuates.

“To have this space where people can actually come and know that they are supporting survivors and their families… either directly with the items that they donate that we can move right into one of our transitional housing units or our emergency shelters, or to permanent housing... or they’re sold and the funds support Lumina Alliance,” said Jennifer Adams, CEO of Lumina Alliance.

“You have this perfect circle of people giving their time, giving the items, purchasing the items, and then it goes right back into the community,” added Jenann McLennan, store manager

Donations are accepted Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

