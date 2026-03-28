‘No Kings’ protests planned for Saturday: What you can expect

Protesters gathered at multiple overpasses in San Luis Obispo County on Friday to remind drivers of "No Kings" protests scheduled for Saturday.

Activists held up American flags and signs with messages encouraging community members to attend the rallies.

Organizers say the "No Kings" demonstrations will take place in more than 3,000 locations nationwide, with several expected in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department posted to Instagram Friday morning, saying that parts of Osos and Monterey Streets will be closed for a protest downtown from 8 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m.

Officials also say "No Parking" signs will be posted on several streets around the closure.

If traveling downtown, the police department asks that people consider walking, biking, or using parking structures.

The "No Kings" demonstrations aim to condemn an array of President Trump's policies, according to organizers. Protesters say they are taking peaceful action against what they call authoritarian action and abuses of power by the president.