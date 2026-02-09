Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Pancake breakfast raises money for animal shelter in San Luis Obispo

Community members kicked off Super Bowl Sunday with a morning meal that benefited Woods Humane Society.
woods humane society kittens.jpg
Woods Humane Society
Woods Humane Society is dropping kitten adoption fees by more than half through July for their "Kitt-Independence Day" campaign.
woods humane society kittens.jpg
Posted

Ahead of the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, some community members gathered at the San Luis Obispo Grange Hall for a pancake breakfast.

Funds raised at the event were donated to Woods Humane Society, according to organizers.

Guests dined on a classic breakfast that included bacon, eggs, pancakes, coffee, and orange juice for a suggested donation of $10.

KSBY spoke with event-goers and asked why they decided to attend the event.

"We came out today to support Woods because it's a wonderful organization, and we love what they do. The employees are so loving and kind to the animals," said Woods Humane Society volunteer Elena DeMartini.

The non-profit posted to Instagram saying that proceeds will be used to benefit the dogs and cats at Woods Humane.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community