Pancake breakfast raises money for animal shelter in San Luis Obispo

Ahead of the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, some community members gathered at the San Luis Obispo Grange Hall for a pancake breakfast.

Funds raised at the event were donated to Woods Humane Society, according to organizers.

Guests dined on a classic breakfast that included bacon, eggs, pancakes, coffee, and orange juice for a suggested donation of $10.

KSBY spoke with event-goers and asked why they decided to attend the event.

"We came out today to support Woods because it's a wonderful organization, and we love what they do. The employees are so loving and kind to the animals," said Woods Humane Society volunteer Elena DeMartini.

The non-profit posted to Instagram saying that proceeds will be used to benefit the dogs and cats at Woods Humane.