Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary

For the past 30 years, the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo has welcomed thousands of artists and audiences while serving as a hub for arts, culture and community connection in San Luis Obispo County.

The PAC opened in September 1996. Each year, the center is home to approximately 350 events, ranging from public performances and conferences to graduations and election events.

One of its signature programs is the PAC Outreach School Matinee Program, which partners with community donors to provide an estimated 10,000 local students the opportunity to experience live performances at no cost each year.

According to Assistant Vice President Ryan Gruss, over the past three decades, the PAC has remained an important part of the community.

"It takes the entire community and a lot of different ways in order to make the Performing Arts Center successful. From the local performing arts groups to our volunteer base of 180 people, it's a full community effort," Gruss said.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, the PAC is inviting residents of San Luis Obispo County and neighboring counties to a community celebration on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. The event will feature live music, food and beverages from local restaurants, wineries, breweries and other vendors. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, Aug. 3, at PACSLO.org.

The anniversary celebration will also kick off a season featuring more than 30 events, including Broadway productions and other live performances. For more information, visit PACSLO.org.

