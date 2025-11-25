Planes, trains, and automobiles: Holiday travel rush hits the Central Coast

It’s one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, and residents along California’s Central Coast — along with millions of Americans — are on the move to their Thanksgiving destinations. According to AAA, an estimated 82 million people will travel over the next few days.

From packed highways to crowded train stations and bustling cruise terminals, everyone’s got somewhere to be.

San Luis Obispo County Airport’s Courtney Pene is urging travelers to plan ahead and “pack patience; everyone is trying to get somewhere.”

Paso Robles resident Joan Savoldelli, a seasoned holiday traveler, shared her own wisdom for navigating the holiday rush: “Hang in there, take a deep breath.”

AAA spokesperson Doug Shupe says holiday travel has been on the rise for seven consecutive years, with 2% more people driving and flying and 8.5% more choosing alternative modes of transportation like trains, buses, and cruises.

“This really tells us people prioritize their budgets to be able to travel and spend this holiday with their loved ones,” Shupe explained.

With the recent government shutdown behind us, some wondered if airport operations would face setbacks. Pene says she hasn’t noticed any disruption.

Los Osos resident Cindi Beaudett, traveling to New Jersey, left early Monday in hopes of dodging the holiday chaos.

“Cheaper flights, less busy. We’re trying to avoid the storms and the people,” she said.

That 8.5% jump in alternative transportation means many travelers are mixing up their modes of transportation.

Travelers taking to the rails say the holiday rush is worth it for the unique experience.

“It’s going to be pretty crowded for the holidays, but it’s worth it because travel by train is just so different from what we get day to day.”

Cruises are also booming this holiday season, with the Caribbean being a top destination for those setting sail.

“This is the perfect time of year to be on the ocean, and that’s why we’re seeing such huge growth in that category,” Shupe said.

Despite growth in train and cruise travel, Shupe adds that driving remains the preferred travel method, with 5.8 million Southern Californians expected to hit the road.

AAA is urging drivers to check their vehicles before traveling and be mindful of heavy traffic, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday, when road congestion is expected to peak.

