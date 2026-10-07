'Quite an inconvenience': San Luis Obispo residents react to upcoming FedEx closure

A FedEx shipping facility in San Luis Obispo is scheduled to close early next year as part of a nationwide effort by the company to streamline its operations.

The FedEx location on Fiero Lane will shut down in early February, leaving the city with one remaining FedEx facility at 1127 Chorro St. downtown.

For customers like San Luis Obispo resident Alexis Fraser, the news came as a surprise.

“I didn’t know that that was happening, so I’m kinda bummed about that,” Fraser said.

Fraser visits the Fiero Lane location several times a month and says the facility's accessibility has made it her preferred shipping center.

FedEx officials said the closure is tied to the company's Network 2.0 initiative, a restructuring plan aimed at improving efficiency and reducing overlapping delivery routes. The program includes the closure of hundreds of facilities nationwide by the end of 2027.

The loss of the Fiero Lane facility has raised concerns among some customers who worry the downtown alternative will be less convenient.

“That’s gonna be a struggle because downtown parking isn’t as easy,” Fraser said. “It’s really busy during drop-off times during the day, so it will be quite an inconvenience.”

While FedEx has a temporary curbside pickup and drop-off zone outside the Chorro Street location, some customers say parking remains a concern.

“The downside is this is not only close to home, but it’s very convenient because of the parking here,” Avila Beach resident Tammy Arlen said of the Fiero Lane location. “The other alternative in SLO is to go downtown where you have to find parking, pay for parking.”

San Luis Obispo resident Dean Haupt shared similar concerns.

“Terrible,” Haupt said. “No parking, you have to pay to park, you have to walk a block or two to find a spot.”

FedEx said the Chorro Street location will continue serving customers who currently use the Fiero Lane facility, including package drop-offs and pickups for missed home deliveries.

A company representative said employees at the Fiero Lane location were notified months in advance of the closure and that some workers will be offered opportunities in other roles within FedEx.

In a statement, the company said, “These decisions are never taken lightly and reflect our commitment to supporting affected employees.”

The Fiero Lane facility is expected to close in early February 2027.