Record-breaking heat wave raises wildfire concerns across Central Coast

As the Central Coast experiences a record-breaking heat wave, local emergency officials are increasingly concerned about the rising risk of wildfires.

Temperatures throughout San Luis Obispo County and surrounding areas have soared into the 90s this week, an unusual occurrence for March, according to the National Weather Service.

“This is extremely early,” said Rose Schoenfeld, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “The fact we are beating some all-time March records really highlights that. Usually, March is a lot cooler.”

Officials worry that if the dry conditions continue and there’s little rainfall in the coming months, fire season could begin much earlier than usual.

“In the next few months, if we continue to not really see any more rain, then it would accelerate the start of our fire season,” Schoenfeld explained. “So we might enter that high fire season earlier.”

CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Luke Bourgault noted that the hot weather is already impacting local vegetation, drying out grasses earlier than usual and increasing wildfire risk.

“This is going to contribute to drying out some of the fine fuels or grasses that we're seeing a little bit earlier than we typically see in San Luis Obispo County,” Bourgault said.

While live plants remain relatively moist and less likely to burn, the dry grass and other fuels on the ground continue to lose moisture, heightening concerns about ignition.

As a preventive measure, CAL FIRE conducts prescribed burns, even during warm conditions, to reduce the amount of combustible material in the landscape.

Bourgault emphasized the careful planning involved: “We’ll increase the amount of resources—fire engines, crews, bulldozers, aircraft—that we would use to support or hold that fire to make it successful.”

Bourgault also offered advice for residents as temperatures remain high.

“Stay hydrated, get your mowing done before 10 a.m., and make sure you’re not parking on any dry grass,” he said. “Continue to stay safe.”

With hot weather expected to persist, officials urge the community to remain vigilant and to follow fire safety guidelines to help prevent wildfires before they start.