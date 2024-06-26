Residents react to San Luis Obispo being ranked among nation's best: 'I'm not surprised'

The increased foot traffic in San Luis Obispo could be even greater with the release of a CNN Travel article that put the city as a top 10 destination for the entire country.

On Monday, it was announced that San Luis Obispo was the fifth best town to travel to as residents like Bernadette Bernardi couldn’t help but agree with the ranking.

“I know that I live in one of the most beautiful places in the world, actually," Bernardi said. "So I agree.”

Even more impressive, San Luis Obispo is the only California town mentioned.

“I'm not surprised at the fact that it's on the list," Local resident Dominic Catayas said. "But the fact that it's the only California city is a little surprising."

It’s yet another recognition in a string of recent acknowledgments showcasing San Luis Obispo, including Michelin Guide and Michelin Key mentions at restaurants and hotels in the city.

“It really speaks to how special our community is," Molly Cano, the city's economic and tourism manager explained. "We were really excited to see how the article recognizes San Luis Obispo for our small-town vibe and really the charm.”

Cano says the attractiveness of the city is due to three things: commitment to open space, the wine country and the downtown region.

With a high transient occupancy tax that was over $11 million in 2022-2023, tourism continues to build momentum in the city with more and more people moving through the quiet, small town.

With the recent recognition, residents like Gabriela Welch hope there is a balance between tourists and locals both equally enjoying their spaces within the city.

“I know that people really enjoy the theater and enjoy spaces that are more independent and that keep that small-town feel," Welch said.

"Communities are ever-evolving and ever-growing and they're ever-changing," Cano added. "That's truly the spirit and the signal of a vital and vibrant community.”

The towns that were ranked higher are Richmond, Virginia at No. 1; Providence, Rhode Island at No. 2; Tacoma, Washington at No. 3; and Portland, Maine at No. 4.

The rest of the list from No. 6 are Flagstaff, Arizona; Macon, Georgia; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Duluth, Minnesota.