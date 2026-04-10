Restoration efforts underway at SLO Creek by Mission Plaza

A major restoration project is officially underway at San Luis Obispo Creek near Mission Plaza. Known as the SLO Creek Downtown Restoration Project, it is a partnership between ECOSLO, The Creeklands Conservation, and the city. The project is moving forward thanks to a grant from the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust.

Restoration plans include:



Removing non native species of plants

Reintroducing native vegetation to the area

Strategically planting trees

ECOSLO Executive Director Kendra Paulding said these extra trees will provide shade for people and local wildlife.

“I’m so excited about all the trees that are going to come into this area, because the steelhead trout need a little bit of shade in order to thrive," Paulding said.

The bulk of this restoration work will take place a few blocks away on Nipomo Street. While walking to the area, Paulding pointed out several things that need to be addressed, like litter and the removal of even more invasive plants.

Other planned enhancements will include signage and docent-led walks to help visitors and locals better understand the ecological and cultural significance of SLO Creek. All this to improve the area's habitat, biodiversity and visitor experience.

This project is expected to be completed by the spring of 2029.