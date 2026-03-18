Ride-On Transportation calls for donations amid gas price increase

Ride-on Transportation is a nonprofit that's been offering rides to community members in San Luis Obispo County since 1993, and according to their Executive Director, provides anywhere from 500 to 600 rides per day.

Because more than 90% of Ride-On’s trips are delivered under fixed-rate contracts, the nonprofit cannot raise service rates to absorb the unexpected expenses from increased gas prices.

"Over 90% of our transportation is funded through contracts with a fixed rate for services, and we cannot increase the rate to cover the 25% increase in our fuel cost," said Mark Shaffer, Executive Director of UCP+ and Ride-On Transportation. "We are asking the community to help Ride-On cover these fuel cost spikes until the fuel prices come back down."

That's why Ride-On is asking community members, local businesses, and supporters to contribute to the "Help Fuel Ride-On" campaign. Donations will be used directly to offset increased fuel costs and keep vehicles on the road serving the community.

Those who want to help can make tax-deductible donations at Ride-On’s website: ride-on.org