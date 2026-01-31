Rollover crash on Cuesta Grade leaves passenger seriously injured

At around 3:12 a.m. on Friday, a vehicle rolled over multiple times on Highway 101 just south of Tassajara Creek Road in San Luis Obispo.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver, identified as Jose Pena, lost control of the vehicle while traveling northbound on Highway 101. As a result of the crash, the right front passenger was ejected from the vehicle and reportedly suffered major injuries. That person was airlifted to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment.

Authorities say Pena was driving under the influence of alcohol, and he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The CHP says its investigation is still ongoing and anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to call the San Luis Obispo office at (805) 594-8700.