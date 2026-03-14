San Luis Obispo chef competes on The Ultimate Baking Championship

SAN LUIS OBISPO — A local baker is one of 16 elite pastry chefs that will be featured on a national television program.

Florencia Breda co-owns Breda, a high-end pastry and chocolate shop in downtown San Luis Obispo.

She said she kicked her career off on the Central Coast several years ago as a pastry chef at the Peruvian restaurant Mistura.

Now, you can watch Florencia on TV, competing for $50,000 on a Food Network show called The Ultimate Baking Championship.

"It's surreal because you never think that it's going to happen to you. There is so many, so many great pastry chefs and chefs out there. And you never think is going to happen to you. So, yeah, it felt very great," Florencia said.

The first episode of The Ultimate Baking Championship aired on Monday. You can watch Florencia compete in episode two on Monday, March 16 at 6:00 p.m.