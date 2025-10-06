San Luis Obispo City Council to discuss Fire Hazard Severity Zone standards on Tuesday

The San Luis Obispo City Council is hosting a public study session on Tuesday to discuss what property owners need to do to help prevent fires and stop them from spreading.

This study session will take place on Oct. 7 at the Council Chambers at City Hall, and will start at 5 p.m.

This comes after the recently updated Fire Hazard Severity Zone (FHSZ) map from the State Fire Marshal includes 64% of parcels in San Luis Obispo in moderate, high and very high hazard zones, an increase of nearly 8,800 affected properties compared to prior maps.

City of San Luis Obispo In July 2025, SLO City Council shared an updated FHSZ map , illustrating an increase of nearly 8,800 affected properties compared to prior maps.

Following the adoption of the FHSZ map in July, the city council will now discuss whether local changes to the state's Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) Code are needed.

The WUI Code is a set of standards intended to minimize the likelihood of wildfire-related loss of life and property that California cities are required to adopt. This includes requirements surrounding landscape and vegetation management, defensible space, and building standards.

“Wildfires don’t just impact open space and wildland. They can quickly spread to urban areas through direct flame, radiant heat and embers if actions aren’t taken to remove hazards,” said San Luis Obispo Fire Marshal Josh Daniel.

“This isn’t just a policy discussion; it’s about how we keep our families safe, protect property values and prepare our community for a changing climate,” said San Luis Obispo Fire Chief Todd Tuggle. “It’s vital for local community members to know what fire-safety rules apply to existing and new buildings in these zones.”

The San Luis Obispo City Council is considering adopting the WUI Code in November 2025, but hopes to gain valuable input at the public discussion before decisions are finalized.

For more updates, visit www.slocity.org/Wildfire .

