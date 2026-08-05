San Luis Obispo council meeting quiet after Personnel Board rejects mayor censure request

The San Luis Obispo City Council meeting drew a notably quiet crowd Tuesday night, a stark contrast to the large turnout the previous week when residents packed a Personnel Board meeting to advocate for the censure of Mayor Erica Stewart.

Only one person gave public comment solely focused on the Personnel Board's actions during Tuesday's meeting.

The low-key session followed a Personnel Board vote that rejected Council Member Jan Marx's request to recommend a censure hearing to the full council. The board ruled that Stewart's action of sending a confidential grand jury report to her employer, Cal Poly, in June 2025 was a one-time lapse in judgment and not a pattern that met the threshold for a censure hearing.

Marx, who prompted the censure push the previous week by stating the mayor violated law and ethics, sat next to Stewart during Tuesday's meeting. There was no mention of the outcome of the censure hearing.

