San Luis Obispo County drafts 15-year master plan for parks and recreation management

A new draft master plan is taking shape that will guide how certain parks in San Luis Obispo are managed over the next 15 years.

The plan covers four areas in the city and was developed by San Luis Obispo County's Parks and Recreation Department. Development Manager Senior Planner Mary Hofmockel said the final document will set the direction for the department's work going forward.

"The intent is to kind of help us look at creating a sustainable, balanced system," Hofmockel said.

The draft plan, which has been in the works for more than a year, defines community needs, assesses the county's facilities, and offers recommendations to help the department meet its sustainability and development goals.

On Tuesday, San Luis Obispo resident Greg Robinson and his dog Carbon took their daily walk at Cuesta Canyon County Park off Loomis Road, one of the four areas listed in the draft plan.

For Cuesta Park, the plan suggests improvements such as modern bike racks, a water fill station, and a volleyball court revamp. It also recommends exploring a potential ownership transfer from the county to the city of San Luis Obispo.

The draft also proposes a property transfer for the Bishop Peak Natural Area.

Hofmockel said a recent county analysis shows the Parks and Recreation Department needs an additional $50 to $80 million to bring its facilities up to modern standards. She said the new plan aims to help address that gap.

"Looking at trying to maybe reduce some of our amount of acreage that we take care of, if we can't increase our staffing resources to continue to maintain them," Hofmockel said.

Hofmockel said the plan has been heavily informed by community feedback, using methods ranging from pop-up events to community surveys and the creation of an advisory group.

"We'll always take public comment up to the point where we finalize it," Hofmockel said.

Robinson said he welcomes the effort.

"I think that's great I don't think anyone would object to better parks, better services better amenities," Robinson said.

The master plan is expected to be completed in December before it goes before the County Board of Supervisors for final approval early next year.

To view an interactive version of draft plan where you can leave feedback for the department, click here.