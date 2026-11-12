San Luis Obispo County steps in to help Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum prepare for major project

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum is getting help from San Luis Obispo County as it prepares for a major project that could close the museum for up to a year.

The museum is expected to close early next year for an HVAC installation project. The installation itself is expected to take two to three months, but before work can begin, thousands of artifacts collected over more than two decades must be moved out of the museum and placed in storage.

Museum Director Bart Topham said the county has stepped in to help with the move, a process he estimates could cost up to $40,000.

“That’s a big deal for us, and between the GoFundMe and the County support, we’re going to get the moving and storage done,” Topham said.

Once the artifacts are removed, Topham said the museum also plans to take advantage of the closure to replace the flooring and paint the walls.

"None of that has been done in decades, so it really needs to be done before we move back in," said Topham.

While the HVAC work is expected to take a few months, Topham said the museum could ultimately remain closed for about a year as the additional work is completed and the collection is moved back inside.

The museum is seeking volunteers and movers to help pack and relocate its more than 50 display cases and the thousands of artifacts they contain.

Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can contact Topham at 805-459-8826.