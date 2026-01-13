San Luis Obispo County tracks respiratory virus trends as vaccination patterns shift

COVID-19 vaccination rates in San Luis Obispo County have declined since the height of the pandemic, according to data from the County Public Health Department's updated respiratory virus dashboard. County officials note the most recent data is not yet complete, but the downward trend reflects a shift in public participation.

The newly updated dashboard is updated regularly: weekly for wastewater, biweekly for positivity, and monthly for vaccination. It tracks local COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity using data such as hospitalizations, wastewater surveillance and vaccination rates. The tool is designed to help residents and healthcare professionals better understand when respiratory illnesses are increasing locally and take appropriate preventative actions. Areas covered include Atascadero, Cambria, Los Osos, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo and the South County.

Public health officials say RSV should be closely observed during this month for older adults. As immune systems weaken with age and chronic conditions become more common, RSV infections can lead to pneumonia or worsen existing heart and lung disease.

“People who are more susceptible to respiratory diseases might have different thresholds for acceptable risk and therefore might exercise more caution. The general interpretation and utility of the dashboards remain the same," noted San Luis Obispo County Public Health epidemiologists.

The dashboard does not prevent illness on its own, but health officials say it can help residents make informed decisions during peak respiratory virus season, which typically runs from October through March.

Public health experts say "colder weather brings people indoors for longer periods, increasing close contact and making it easier for respiratory viruses to spread. Lower humidity during winter months can also help viruses survive longer in the air."

Vaccines and preventive treatments for RSV have become more widely available in recent years. Health experts emphasize that vaccines do not eliminate the virus entirely but are intended to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and complications. Preventive options during pregnancy are intended to help protect infants during their first months of life, when they are most vulnerable to RSV infection.

The dashboard is intended to help residents understand current respiratory virus trends, not to predict individual illness. One of its key features is wastewater surveillance, which detects viral material in sewage systems.

Public health officials say "wastewater will generally detect circulating diseases earlier than case or hospitalization counts. This is because people can shed viral particles before they feel ill and seek medical care."

The dashboard may continue to evolve as the respiratory virus season progresses. CDC expects that the combined peak weekly hospitalization rate for all three respiratory diseases will be similar to last season.