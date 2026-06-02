San Luis Obispo County utilizing new technology at the polls

People heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in San Luis Obispo County are experiencing a slightly different check-in process, as the county has introduced electronic poll books.

The technology is designed to make poll workers’ jobs a little easier and allow voters to be processed through their polling place faster.

Until now, voters would provide their name, and the poll worker would look them up on a paper roster. That process is now electronic.

RELATED: New E-poll books coming to San Luis Obispo County polling locations

At the county elections office in Downtown San Luis Obispo, people have been driving up to drop-off ballots all day.

On the Cal Poly campus, students have been out in full force, dropping their ballots off at the University Union. Some students on Tuesday were requesting provisional ballots to ensure their votes would count.

Polls close at 8 p.m. with the first round of results expected to be released shortly after.

WATCH: What you need to know before ballots are tallied in San Luis Obispo County at 8 p.m. Tuesday

First election results to be released in San Luis Obispo County after 8 p.m. Tuesday

San Luis Obispo Community Reporter Jessica Roe will have more on this story on KSBY News at 4 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday and election results will be updated throughout the night on KSBY and KSBY.com.