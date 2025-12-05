San Luis Obispo family transforms neighborhood into Candy Cane Lane

Through the power of hard work and holiday spirit, the Hellewell family in San Luis Obispo has turned their neighborhood into a winter wonderland.

Their Christmas display is known as Candy Cane Lane, and it consists of more than three acres decked out with giant inflatables, bright lights, and festive cut-outs.

"Everyone is shocked. They can't believe how big these inflatables are and how much room there is," said local mom of two Melissa Hellewell.

Melissa told KSBY her family began the tradition nine years ago in the Bay Area, starting off small with just one inflatable.

Since then, Candy Cane Lane has evolved into a much larger operation that requires an entire team of people to pull off. Melissa said the crew behind the holiday magic includes immediate family, friends, and even co-workers.

When the Hellewells moved to San Luis Obispo about two and a half years ago, they decided to keep the holiday tradition alive.

"We're trying to bring the community together, have everyone come out, enjoy the holidays, and spread the Christmas cheer," said Melissa, "Hopefully, people love it just as much as we do."

Candy Cane Lane is free to explore in a car or on foot. It's located at 3873 Sequoia Dr. in San Luis Obispo.

The Hellewells said community members are welcome to experience Candy Cane Lane at no charge, but they do accept donations for Breakthrough T1D, a type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization.

The display made its debut on Dec. 1 and will be open through Jan. 1.