San Luis Obispo fitness facility to host free community workout

A San Luis Obispo fitness facility is planning to host a free community workout event in support of the SLO Food Bank.

Gymnazo is running its annual fundraiser for the non-profit, which has garnered more than $12 thousand in donations this year, according to Gymnazo founder and owner Michael Hughes.

Gym staff told KSBY they were originally aiming to raise $10 thousand, but have already surpassed that goal. The community workout event is meant to celebrate this achievement.

The event will be held at Gymnazo's location at 720 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo.

Those who attend will have the chance to take part in a circuit-style workout session that is fit for all-levels, according to Hughes.

There will also be challenges as the gym hits fundraising milestones, such as ice bucket dumps and bake-offs.

The event is free and will take place on Dec. 6 from 9 to 10 a.m. Dec. 6 is also the deadline to donate to Gymnazo's SLO Food Bank fundraiser.