San Luis Obispo opens $43 million parking structure with free parking for 28 days

San Luis Obispo has opened a new parking structure at the corner of Nipomo and Chorro streets in the downtown area, adding 400 new parking spaces to the city.

The $43 million project is the biggest infrastructure investment in San Luis Obispo's downtown history, according to City Manager Whitney McDonald.

Parking in the new Cultural Arts District structure is free for the first 28 days. After April 13, the rate will be $2 an hour, with monthly passes available.

The structure includes 41 electric vehicle charging spots and 14 bike locker boxes.

Residents who visited the new structure said they were impressed.

"First of all, it's gorgeous," said Amy Tidik, San Luis Obispo resident.

Tidik also praised the EV charging options at the new location.

"The chargers in the other parking structure by the post office, they're almost full, so I think this is great, — 41 of them, and it will be easy to pull in forward or backwards, and charging is cheap," she said.

Fellow resident Mary Jo Cali said the structure's design makes it easy to navigate.

"It's great. When you pull in, you can see how many spaces are still available on any level, which is really convenient," she said.

Local business owners say the new parking is a boost for the area.

"It's always a struggle here to find parking in downtown, you know? And so I think this is ideal, you know. It's in the proximity, you know, with the Creamery and the [Children's Museum] and the many businesses. I think it's going to be amazing for everyone," said Nicola Allegretta of Mama's Meatballs and Mistura.

Some business owners, including Allegretta, are also offering free parking validation for customers.

In addition to parking, the top rooftop space can be rented out for events, offering views of Cerro San Luis.

